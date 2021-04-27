F3Logic LLC Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

F3Logic LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,316 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

