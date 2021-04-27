F3Logic LLC Reduces Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

F3Logic LLC lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in Chubb by 1.7% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 40,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in Chubb by 8.9% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 41,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 127,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,140,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB opened at $166.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

