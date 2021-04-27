F3Logic LLC Purchases 636 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF opened at $187.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $97.32 and a 12 month high of $189.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.13.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

