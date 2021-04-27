F3Logic LLC Has $996,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

F3Logic LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,075 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1,185.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 55,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

NYSE T opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

