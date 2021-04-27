F3Logic LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

F3Logic LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $48,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $336.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.86 and its 200-day moving average is $395.34. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.67 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.61, for a total value of $1,997,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at $13,397,092.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,388 shares of company stock worth $144,573,891 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.62.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

