F3Logic LLC Has $430,000 Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URTY. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $6,328,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth about $3,282,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTY opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $129.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.61.

