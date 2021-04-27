F3Logic LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $173.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $92.57 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.83 and its 200-day moving average is $160.57.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $207.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

