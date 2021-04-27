Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.27. The company had a trading volume of 244,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,302,703. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $238.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

