Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE:EXE opened at C$7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$681.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$5.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.89.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

EXE has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.63.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

