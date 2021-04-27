Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.
Shares of TSE:EXE opened at C$7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$681.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$5.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.89.
Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
About Extendicare
Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.
