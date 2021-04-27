Extendicare Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Extendicare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Extendicare’s FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$307.74 million for the quarter.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.63.

EXE opened at C$7.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$681.18 million and a PE ratio of 12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$5.00 and a 12-month high of C$7.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.13%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

