Expanse Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $43,420.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,630.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,502.91 or 0.04666935 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.25 or 0.00462893 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $855.56 or 0.01595287 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.93 or 0.00753175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.40 or 0.00494862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00061292 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.72 or 0.00420873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

