Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,926 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 20.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $103.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

