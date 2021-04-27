Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $489,000 Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 4.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Public Storage by 24.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $12,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.63.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $275.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.81. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $172.11 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

