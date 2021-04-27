Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,242,000 after acquiring an additional 525,654 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,456,000 after acquiring an additional 239,713 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,833,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 193,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 132,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $78.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.79 million. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

