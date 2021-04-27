Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 3,777 World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of World Acceptance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 30,946 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of WRLD opened at $131.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.23. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $170.98. The company has a market cap of $893.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $130.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $675,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,840.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $83,493.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,750 in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

