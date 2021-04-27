Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after buying an additional 7,311,416 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,542,000 after buying an additional 159,371 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after buying an additional 798,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after buying an additional 648,878 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $32,724,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMPL stock opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $35.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

