Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 3,134 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 81,550 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 61,301 shares during the period. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NEWR stock opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.46.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. As a group, analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,894 shares of company stock worth $4,087,405 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

