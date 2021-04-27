Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,091 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth about $56,822,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 145,494 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 133,507 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 96,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,181,000 after buying an additional 81,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of NEOG opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.25, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average of $81.07. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $59.70 and a 1-year high of $97.70.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 993 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $91,604.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,064.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 13,001 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $1,221,183.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,421.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,724 shares of company stock worth $8,481,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

