Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVKIF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of EVKIF opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

