Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

EVFM stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.07. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

