EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of EVNVY stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. EVN has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.30.

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. EVN had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $720.49 million for the quarter.

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for household, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments.

