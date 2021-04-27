Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given “Sector Weight” Rating at KeyCorp

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.03. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,467,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after buying an additional 1,066,827 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after buying an additional 939,501 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,391,000 after buying an additional 304,424 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,827,000 after buying an additional 287,342 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

