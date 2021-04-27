Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

EVRI stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.23. 765,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,300. Everi has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,834 shares of company stock valued at $974,702 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Everi by 6,631.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 321,354 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

