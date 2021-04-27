Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $131.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $323.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.18.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.