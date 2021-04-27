Evanson Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 49,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

ARCC stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

