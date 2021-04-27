Evanson Asset Management LLC Invests $216,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.62. The stock has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $144.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

