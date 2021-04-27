Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $1,054,698,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,400,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total transaction of $5,204,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.87.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $299.34 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.57 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.68 and its 200-day moving average is $280.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

