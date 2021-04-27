Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after buying an additional 314,751 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 69,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $93.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

