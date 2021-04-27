Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Market Cap Hits $483,507.62

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.84 or 0.00008798 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $483,507.62 and approximately $914.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum Yield Profile

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

