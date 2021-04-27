Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 24.72%.

NASDAQ ESQ opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

