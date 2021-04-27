ESBC Achieves Market Capitalization of $716,598.57 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $716,598.57 and $61,931.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ESBC has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 52.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,479,920 coins and its circulating supply is 27,200,586 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.