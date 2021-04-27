Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

EBKDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 32,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,306. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

