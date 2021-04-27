Ero Copper (ERO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.63 per share for the quarter.

TSE:ERO opened at C$24.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.03. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$14.14 and a twelve month high of C$25.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.37.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.17.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

