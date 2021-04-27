Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ERIE. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 490.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $223.16 on Tuesday. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $266.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.34. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $609.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.035 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

