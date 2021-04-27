Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Denbury Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Denbury in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.02 and a beta of 4.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.20. Denbury has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $54.00.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

