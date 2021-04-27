Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Equities researchers at G.Research boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. G.Research analyst S. Comery now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Gabelli raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $546.72 million, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 53,137 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 262,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.