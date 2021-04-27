Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total transaction of $694,357.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,592.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $869.00 to $861.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.11.

Shares of EQIX traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $717.94. 4,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $679.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $712.27. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.58, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

