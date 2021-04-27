Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Gap Down to $50.15

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.15, but opened at $46.62. Enterprise Financial Services shares last traded at $45.83, with a volume of 3,481 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.02.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.47 per share, with a total value of $273,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $329,798.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.