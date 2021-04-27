Entain (LON:ENT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,647 ($21.52) to GBX 1,872 ($24.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,799.80 ($23.51).

Shares of LON ENT opened at GBX 1,700 ($22.21) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.95 billion and a PE ratio of 173.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,553.63. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 648.40 ($8.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,815.66 ($23.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

