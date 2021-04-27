Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.11 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) released its earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $73.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

