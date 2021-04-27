Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,118.88, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

ESRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

