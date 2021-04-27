EMCOR Group (EME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 6.20-6.70 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.20 to $6.70 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EMCOR Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EME stock opened at $120.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $122.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sidoti cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

