Embraer (ERJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Embraer to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ERJ opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. Embraer has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.29.

ERJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

