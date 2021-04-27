Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.80-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.6-27.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.89 billion.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $182.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $174.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.01. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.38.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

