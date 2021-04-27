Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22. Eli Lilly and posted earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $8.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $9.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $187.22 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.17 and a 200-day moving average of $175.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.