Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Elastic were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at $1,842,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 412.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 15.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESTC opened at $129.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.36. Elastic has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Barclays raised their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total transaction of $2,101,077.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $10,566,554.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,527,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,218 shares of company stock valued at $16,601,196. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

