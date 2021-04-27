Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

EW opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.59. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,167,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,675,000 after purchasing an additional 83,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

