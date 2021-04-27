eBay (EBAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect eBay to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EBAY stock opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.56.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

