DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Sixt (ETR:SIX2)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €112.50 ($132.35).

Get Sixt alerts:

SIX2 opened at €113.40 ($133.41) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -160.17. Sixt has a 52 week low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a 52 week high of €120.20 ($141.41). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €109.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €96.90.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.