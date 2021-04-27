DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SZG. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.14 ($31.93).

Salzgitter stock opened at €27.98 ($32.92) on Friday. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a 1-year high of €28.60 ($33.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -5.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.80.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

